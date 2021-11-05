Concert Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,749 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38,227% compared to the average daily volume of 15 call options.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,083 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 274,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 69,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,154 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.38. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

