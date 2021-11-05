Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $500.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

