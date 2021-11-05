Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

