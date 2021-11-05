Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Elaine Whelan Purchases 22,000 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Elaine Whelan purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £97,680 ($127,619.55).

Conduit stock opened at GBX 455 ($5.94) on Friday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company has a market capitalization of £752.75 million and a P/E ratio of -55.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 485.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 873.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

