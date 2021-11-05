Conduit (LON:CRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

CRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Conduit alerts:

CRE stock opened at GBX 455 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 485.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 873.47. The stock has a market cap of £752.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £97,680 ($127,619.55).

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.