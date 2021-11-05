Conflux Network (CFX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

