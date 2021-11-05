Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce sales of $27.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.54 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $118.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.54 million to $121.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $122.58 million, with estimates ranging from $121.03 million to $125.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

CNFR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,146. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

