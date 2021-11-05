Context Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LEGO remained flat at $$11.25 during trading hours on Friday. 309,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,730. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Legato Merger Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

