Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000.

ORIAU stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Friday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

