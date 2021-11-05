Context Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Context Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,764 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,152,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCMJ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,213. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

