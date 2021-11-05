Context Capital Management LLC Invests $327,000 in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dune Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUNE. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,166,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUNE stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

