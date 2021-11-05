Context Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFEU. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $992,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $3,794,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $743,000.

NASDAQ:CFFEU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

