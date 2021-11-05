Context Capital Management LLC Takes $552,000 Position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMII. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

CM Life Sciences II stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 514,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.