ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Cowen

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.96.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $560,291.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at $560,291.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,307,636 shares of company stock worth $8,530,201. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.