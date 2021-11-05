Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.
NYSE CLR opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.
