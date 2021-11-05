Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $133.45 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

