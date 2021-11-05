Continuum Advisory LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,420. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98.

