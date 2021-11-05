Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $923,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

NYSE TMO traded down $32.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $607.68. 53,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,789. The company has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $643.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $587.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

