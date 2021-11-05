Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 3,280 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 309.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.18. The company had a trading volume of 54,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,000. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The stock has a market cap of $391.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.61 and its 200 day moving average is $328.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

