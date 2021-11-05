Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 8,181 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,518. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.31 and a one year high of $82.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

