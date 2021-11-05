Contrasting FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 8.36 $704.22 million $10.70 22.59 Phreesia $148.68 million 25.43 -$27.29 million ($0.69) -107.70

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Phreesia 0 1 12 0 2.92

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $318.11, indicating a potential upside of 31.59%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $69.82, indicating a potential downside of 6.04%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Phreesia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.43% 29.53% 8.26% Phreesia -27.94% -13.18% -11.29%

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Phreesia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.