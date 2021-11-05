Contrasting Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) & Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Micro Focus International and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 4 1 0 2.20 Coupa Software 1 8 11 1 2.57

Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $299.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.79%. Given Coupa Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micro Focus International and Coupa Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $3.00 billion 0.60 -$2.97 billion $1.54 3.46 Coupa Software $541.64 million 32.06 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -150.32

Coupa Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micro Focus International. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micro Focus International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Micro Focus International beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio. The Micro Focus Product Portfolio segment comprises of host connectivity; identity; access and security; development and information technology operations management tools; and collaboration and networking. The SUSE Product Portfolio segment provides and supports enterprise-grade linux and open source solutions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

