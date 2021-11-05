ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 278

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTEC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CTEC opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.10. The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 44.30. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.