CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $4,248,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,600 shares of company stock worth $17,721,086 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.39. 74,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,496,191. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

