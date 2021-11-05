CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $75,000 in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,628. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08.

