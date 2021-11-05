CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 240 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,299,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.53. 27,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day moving average is $157.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $133.45 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

