CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.73. 244,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,909,945. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.43. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $336.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

