CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 212.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 983,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 925,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 70,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -189.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.