Cormark Comments on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.45.

TSE:PKI opened at C$36.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.50. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$33.84 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.32%.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

