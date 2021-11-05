CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.290-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $498 million-$503 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.16 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.25. 1,530,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

