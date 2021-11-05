CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.290-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $498 million-$503 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.16 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.
NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.25. 1,530,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.95.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
