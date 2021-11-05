Cowen Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Cowen from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.59.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

