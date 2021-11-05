CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Hits $5.96 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 89.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $976,267.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.93 or 0.00318715 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004087 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

