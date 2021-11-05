Craig Hallum Boosts BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $104.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $67.72. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,291. BlueLinx has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 175.30% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $542,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

