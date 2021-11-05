Craig Hallum Increases Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $46.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Stratasys by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

