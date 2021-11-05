Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) COO Sells $1,773,578.30 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) COO Jonathan Lum sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.54, for a total transaction of $1,773,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $686.34. 7,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,811. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $283.92 and a one year high of $697.63. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $557,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.
