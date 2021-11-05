Credit Suisse AG Acquires 22,928 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,913,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

