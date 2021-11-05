Credit Suisse AG Buys 515,336 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.60% of Altimmune worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 25.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Altimmune by 16.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 189.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

