Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,676 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Watsco worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4,676.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $298.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.