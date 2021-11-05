Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after buying an additional 475,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $104.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

