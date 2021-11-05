Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,332 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in American Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $131,014,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $142.42 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,188 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

