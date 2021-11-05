Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,131,990 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,131,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Discovery worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

