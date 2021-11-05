Credit Suisse Group Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $28.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 127.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 166,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 128.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.