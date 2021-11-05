Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $37.00. Criteo shares last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 40,953 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

