Critical Review: Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phreesia and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 1 12 0 2.92 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $69.82, indicating a potential downside of 6.04%.

Volatility and Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 25.43 -$27.29 million ($0.69) -107.70 Iota Communications $2.31 million 0.00 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

Phreesia has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -27.94% -13.18% -11.29% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phreesia beats Iota Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

