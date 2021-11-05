CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $279.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of -336.89 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $297.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

