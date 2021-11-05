CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $279.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of -336.89 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $297.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
