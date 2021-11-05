Crust (CRU) Trading 25.1% Lower This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004131 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00188737 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.68 or 0.00605983 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

