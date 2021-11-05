Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.91. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.