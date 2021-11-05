Cryptocean Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $413,746.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $413,746.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00244796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

