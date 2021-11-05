Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 11,863 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after buying an additional 147,927 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,126 shares of company stock worth $7,811,567. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

