Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,597 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,645. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $86.04 and a one year high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

